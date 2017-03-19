Robert J. "Bob" Ratliff
Robert J. "Bob" Ratliff, 74, Watertown, S.D., died Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Prairie Lakes Hospital. Funeral Mass was held Tuesday, April 18 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Watertown with Father Paul Rutten officiating.
