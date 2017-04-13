continue reading

Authorities say it wasn't alcohol poisoning that killed a 19-year-old Watertown student last month, but suffocation, and that they won't be pursuing manslaughter charges against three people arrested in the case. Codington County State's Attorney Patrick McCann says a full autopsy revealed that the woman died of "positional asphyxia due to acute alcohol intoxication."

