3 Watertown Students Sentenced In Connection With 19-Year-Olds Death

On March 21, paramedics and law enforcement responded to a home in the 100 block of 2nd St. in Watertown for a report of a female not breathing. Despite efforts by first responders and medical staff, the 19-year-old female student identified as K.Y., was pronounced dead at approximately 6 a.m. Clinical records indicated a BAC of .296% at the time of death.

