Webskowski, Jones
Kirsten Joy Webskowski and Dylan Curtis Jones announce their engagement. Parents of the couple are Lee and Dana Webskowski of Marshall and Curt Jones from Beatrice, Neb., and Carla Jones from Odell, Neb.
