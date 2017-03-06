Police Pursuit Prompted Watertown Elementary School Put In Lockdown
WATERTOWN: Roosevelt Elementary went into lock-down after suspects in a stolen vehicle led police on a foot chase in the school's area. Shortly after 9:30 this morning Watertown Police attempted to stop a vehicle when it was discovered the pickup they were pursuing was stolen out of Sioux Falls.
