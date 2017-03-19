Pierre Mayor Opposes Trump Call To End Rural Air Subsidies
The mayor of South Dakota's capital city says President Donald Trump's call to eliminate subsidized air service to rural communities would be a mistake. Pierre Mayor Laurie Gill told The Associated Press that she appreciates efficient government, but that the Essential Air Service program isn't a place to cut.
