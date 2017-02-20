Stockholm Man Killed in Thursday Cras...

Stockholm Man Killed in Thursday Crash Near South Shore

A 52-year-old Stockholm, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred east of South Shore. A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling west on South Dakota Highway 20 when it crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound 2011 Ford F150 pickup.

