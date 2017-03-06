Congresswoman Kristi Noem Takes Polar Plungea
Rep. Kristi Noem took the Polar Plunge in Watertown, SD on Saturday to benefit Special Olympics South Dakota. She jumped alongside her daugher Kennedy and Jenny McGowan, a junior at Hamlin County High School.
