Part II

Part II

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

Wednesday night, we began our wrap up of the year's investigative news by taking a look at our investigations into issues at the South Dakota Developmental Center in Redfield and the state's prison system. And, we still have the stories you wanted us to look into.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Worthington Industries Acquires Angus For $180M (Jan '12) Oct '16 Rdja 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Jul '16 america first 13
Don't trample the rights of LGBT citizens (Feb '16) Feb '16 clearsonic 1
Debate: Marijuana - Watertown, SD (Aug '10) Jul '15 jbors 43
News "I have now been to all 50 states as President"... (May '15) May '15 Tazo 32
Bryan Benthin (Feb '15) Feb '15 losspathetic 1
News South Dakota Tech School Gets $500,000 NASA Grant (Aug '14) Aug '14 is there Hope left 1
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Watertown, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,312 • Total comments across all topics: 278,328,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC