10,000 without power in South Dakota after Christmas storm
Electric cooperatives across South Dakota continued to make progress on restoring power to some 10,000 South Dakotans who remain without electricity after a December 25 storm hit the state. Repairs to the lines - which are spread out among counties across the state from the Montana border to the Minnesota border - are slow going as crews encounter deep snow in the west and thick ice in the east.
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worthington Industries Acquires Angus For $180M (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Rdja
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|Don't trample the rights of LGBT citizens (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|clearsonic
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Watertown, SD (Aug '10)
|Jul '15
|jbors
|43
|"I have now been to all 50 states as President"... (May '15)
|May '15
|Tazo
|32
|Bryan Benthin (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|losspathetic
|1
|South Dakota Tech School Gets $500,000 NASA Grant (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|is there Hope left
|1
