10,000 without power in South Dakota after Christmas storm

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: KTIV-TV Sioux City

Electric cooperatives across South Dakota continued to make progress on restoring power to some 10,000 South Dakotans who remain without electricity after a December 25 storm hit the state. Repairs to the lines - which are spread out among counties across the state from the Montana border to the Minnesota border - are slow going as crews encounter deep snow in the west and thick ice in the east.

