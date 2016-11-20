Watertown Native Among Newest Rhodes Scholars
A South Dakota native is among the 32 American men and women chosen Sunday as Rhodes Scholars, who will pursue post-graduate studies at prestigious Oxford University in England. Joshua Carter of Watertown will graduate from Montana State University with degrees in both mechanical engineering and microbiology.
