Watertown Native Among Newest Rhodes Scholars

A South Dakota native is among the 32 American men and women chosen Sunday as Rhodes Scholars, who will pursue post-graduate studies at prestigious Oxford University in England. Joshua Carter of Watertown will graduate from Montana State University with degrees in both mechanical engineering and microbiology.

