Watertown man helps feed the hungry with a Blessing Boxa

Roman Espinoza, 46, has built and placed a “Blessing Box” in his front yard at 123 Chestnut St. The wooden box that sits on a post is stacked with nonperishable food he's collected from local businesses, neighbors and friends and is available for people in need. Similar to those “Little Free Libraries” that became popular a couple of years ago, the Blessing Box sits near the sidewalk of his Cape Cod-style home with a small sign that reads, “Take What You Need.

