Watertown man charged in May shooting...

Watertown man charged in May shooting death of Pamelia man

Thursday Jul 6

A Watertown man was charged by state police with second-degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting in May in the town of Pamelia. The investigation is still ongoing.

Watertown, NY

