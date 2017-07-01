Watertown man allegedly violates protection order, damages doors in attempt to flee

City police charged Tyler L. Nasworthy, 22, of 17481 Route 11, with first-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree criminal mischief at 1:07 a.m. Friday at 710 State St. Police said Mr. Nasworthy violated a stay-away order of protection when he was seen with the protected party in the same bedroom at the State Street residence.

