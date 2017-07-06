Watertown High School student to sing at Sydney Opera House

Jacob A. Medley thought it was an “amazing” experience when he sang at Carnegie Hall in New York City in February, but he's about to build on that amazement in Australia by singing at the Sydney Opera House. Jacob, a rising senior at Watertown High School, auditioned separately for the inaugural High School Honors Performance Series at Sydney Opera House when he auditioned for the High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall.

