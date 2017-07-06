Watertown High School student to sing...

Watertown High School student to sing at Sydney Opera House

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Jacob A. Medley thought it was an “amazing” experience when he sang at Carnegie Hall in New York City in February, but he's about to build on that amazement in Australia by singing at the Sydney Opera House. Jacob, a rising senior at Watertown High School, auditioned separately for the inaugural High School Honors Performance Series at Sydney Opera House when he auditioned for the High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware of local women who hunt soldiers 15 hr Dangerous women 4
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) Jul 1 Think about her 15
News Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus... (Dec '16) Jun 30 Meme 20
Need a good kennel Jun 28 Must love dogs 1
wwny (Sep '13) Jun 28 Oral Roberts 16
Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites? Jun 28 Agelina 6
ft. drum has ruined the north country (Mar '13) Jun 19 idontmissdrum 6
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,024 • Total comments across all topics: 282,290,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC