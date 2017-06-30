Two men shot while checking targets at North Country karate camp, police say
Two men at a karate camp in Jefferson County were accidentally shot while checking targets on the camp's shooting range, the New York State Police said. Just after 6 p.m. Saturday troopers were called to a shooting incident at the American Kang Duk Won Karate Camp off county Route 93 in the town of Lorraine.
