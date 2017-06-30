The Ram Open Series NE Heads to 1000 Islands
The New York Division of the Ram Truck Open Series will hold its next event of the season on July 22nd, 2017, on The ST. Lawrence River near Clayton, NY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Bass Anglers.
