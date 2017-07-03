Schumer supporting bill to block fent...

Schumer supporting bill to block fentanyl smuggling into US

U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., is pushing for legislation that would help stop the flow of fentanyl into New York state and the United States. Known as the International Narcotics Trafficking Emergency Response by Detecting Incoming Contraband with Technology Act, the bipartisan bill would provide U.S. Customs and Border Protection tools and resources needed to improve detection capabilities and increase the seizure of fentanyl shipped to the U.S. from China, Mexico, and other countries through mail and express consignment carriers.

