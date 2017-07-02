Orchestra of Northern New York adds some jazz to a oepopsa concerts
The Orchestra of Northern New York will jazz up its annual “American Pops” concert this year as it helps to celebrate our nation's independence. The two performances of American Pops and Summer Jazz are at 8 p.m. Monday at Watertown's Thompson Park and at 7 p.m. Tuesday at SUNY Potsdam's Hosmer Hall.
