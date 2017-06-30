NY County's Opioid Epidemic Gets Deadlier
July 3--WATERTOWN, NY-- City Fire Battalion Chief James R. Holland tracks every call to an overdose meticulously, from the subjects' ages and symptoms, to how hard it was to revive them -- and his department has responded to 244 of those calls in the last 18 months alone. The good news is his department has a 100 percent survival rate for everyone it's attempted to revive.
