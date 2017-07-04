No one injured when car hits side of ...

No one injured when car hits side of Curtis Apartments in Watertown

Yesterday

No one was injured when a vehicle hit the side of Curtis Apartments, 336 W. Main St., late Monday morning. City police and fire crews were called to the apartment building at 11:50 a.m. when a vehicle hit the side of the building.

