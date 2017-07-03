Lowville hospital kicks off roof replacement project, planning admissions renovation
Lewis County General Hospital is kicking off a $1.3 million roof replacement project, with parking and traffic flow restrictions planned over the next few weeks. “Lewis County General Hospital appreciates the community's patience as we make improvements to our facility and apologize for any inconvenience,” states a release from the county-owned hospital.
