Lowville hospital kicks off roof repl...

Lowville hospital kicks off roof replacement project, planning admissions renovation

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Lewis County General Hospital is kicking off a $1.3 million roof replacement project, with parking and traffic flow restrictions planned over the next few weeks. “Lewis County General Hospital appreciates the community's patience as we make improvements to our facility and apologize for any inconvenience,” states a release from the county-owned hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) Jul 1 Think about her 15
News Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus... (Dec '16) Jun 30 Meme 20
Need a good kennel Jun 28 Must love dogs 1
wwny (Sep '13) Jun 28 Oral Roberts 16
Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites? Jun 28 Agelina 6
ft. drum has ruined the north country (Mar '13) Jun 19 idontmissdrum 6
News Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;... Jun 16 Dumbfounded1 12
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,638 • Total comments across all topics: 282,239,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC