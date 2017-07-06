Four killed in Oswego County crash; police release names
According to state police, at 11:38 p.m., a 2015 Western Star milk tanker operated by 38-year-old Charles T. Howard III, from Watertown, was traveling northbound on I-81 when he swerved to avoid striking deer on the highway. Mr. Howard lost control of the tanker, which jackknifed, blocking both northbound lanes.
