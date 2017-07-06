Four killed in Oswego County crash; police release names

According to state police, at 11:38 p.m., a 2015 Western Star milk tanker operated by 38-year-old Charles T. Howard III, from Watertown, was traveling northbound on I-81 when he swerved to avoid striking deer on the highway. Mr. Howard lost control of the tanker, which jackknifed, blocking both northbound lanes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.