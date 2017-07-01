Carthage man admits to pouring hot water on child
In Jefferson County Court on Friday, Raymond N. Rogers, 19, Carthage, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted assault in connection with an April 10 incident in Watertown. Mr. Rogers admitted that he tried to injure a 2-year-old boy by pouring hot water onto his head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|Think about her
|15
|Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus... (Dec '16)
|Fri
|Meme
|20
|Need a good kennel
|Jun 28
|Must love dogs
|1
|wwny (Sep '13)
|Jun 28
|Oral Roberts
|16
|Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites?
|Jun 28
|Agelina
|6
|ft. drum has ruined the north country (Mar '13)
|Jun 19
|idontmissdrum
|6
|Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;...
|Jun 16
|Dumbfounded1
|12
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC