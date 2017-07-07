Black River trail can be used, enjoyed by all
If Watertown residents haven't yet taken the time to check out the improvement to the Black River multi-purpose trail, I highly suggest it. For nature lovers, this trail features the rapids of the Black River, bogs, fields and forest with some seriously beautiful scenery.
