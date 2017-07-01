Afternoon sun draws hundreds to 7th annual a Made in New Yorka Festival
Saturday afternoon's clear skies drew hundreds of attendees to the Lake Ontario Realty “Made in New York” Festival. The annual festival featured live music, by local and national acts, and nearly 100 vendors from all across the Empire State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|16 hr
|Think about her
|15
|Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus... (Dec '16)
|Fri
|Meme
|20
|Need a good kennel
|Jun 28
|Must love dogs
|1
|wwny (Sep '13)
|Jun 28
|Oral Roberts
|16
|Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites?
|Jun 28
|Agelina
|6
|ft. drum has ruined the north country (Mar '13)
|Jun 19
|idontmissdrum
|6
|Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;...
|Jun 16
|Dumbfounded1
|12
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC