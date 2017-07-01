Afternoon sun draws hundreds to 7th a...

Afternoon sun draws hundreds to 7th annual a Made in New Yorka Festival

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Saturday afternoon's clear skies drew hundreds of attendees to the Lake Ontario Realty “Made in New York” Festival. The annual festival featured live music, by local and national acts, and nearly 100 vendors from all across the Empire State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) 16 hr Think about her 15
News Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus... (Dec '16) Fri Meme 20
Need a good kennel Jun 28 Must love dogs 1
wwny (Sep '13) Jun 28 Oral Roberts 16
Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites? Jun 28 Agelina 6
ft. drum has ruined the north country (Mar '13) Jun 19 idontmissdrum 6
News Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;... Jun 16 Dumbfounded1 12
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,768 • Total comments across all topics: 282,180,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC