Watertown woman gets prison for role in drug ring
In Jefferson County Court Monday, Ingrid L. Hampton, 39, was given three concurrent prison sentences after pleading guilty to second-degree assault in September 2016 and two drug-related charges on June 2. Ms. Hampton had pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance, and received four-year prison terms for each charge.
