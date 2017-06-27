Watertown woman gets prison for role in drug ring

In Jefferson County Court Monday, Ingrid L. Hampton, 39, was given three concurrent prison sentences after pleading guilty to second-degree assault in September 2016 and two drug-related charges on June 2. Ms. Hampton had pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance, and received four-year prison terms for each charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.