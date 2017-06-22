Watertown woman arrested, arraigned in connection with February drowning death of infant

A Watertown woman was arrested and arraigned Wednesday on charges of negligent homicide and child endangerment in connection with the drowning of a small child earlier this year. Jada R. Clay, 34, is charged with one count each of criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of a child after a one-year-old child drowned in a bathtub in Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.