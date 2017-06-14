Watertown woman accused of trying to ...

Watertown woman accused of trying to slap police officer

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

City police charged Amanda D. Symonds, 27, of 1012 Erie St., with second-degree harassment and resisting arrest at 11:35 p.m. Monday at 600 New York Ave. Police said Ms. Symonds attempted to slap a city police officer through a police car window and then attempted to flee the scene before being charged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;... Tue Translate 11
Field Days Mon Red Rooster 1
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) Jun 10 Warning 11
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Watertown Jun 2 VictorOrians 1
Terrie lalone of Adams (Mar '16) May '17 Donny Bravo 9
John Cain (Jul '10) May '17 Martha 5
News Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri... Apr '17 drama 2
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,282 • Total comments across all topics: 281,749,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC