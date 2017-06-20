Watertown teens accused of possessing stolen pills
Garrett B. Moore, 18, and Mia D. Johnson-Gonzalez, 18, both of 168 Sterling St., Apt. 1, were each charged by city police on Sunday night with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
