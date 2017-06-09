Watertown RadioShack to close this month

Friday Jun 9

Michael J. Rishe, general manager for the Watertown store, said General Wireless Inc. will close about 50 RadioShack stores this month, including the Watertown store. The store has three employees who Mr. Rishe said will have to find new jobs and will not receive severance pay.

