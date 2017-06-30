Watertown native turns 100

Watertown native turns 100

Josephine Noto, Utica, a native of Watertown, celebrated her 100th birthday May 21 at the Turning Stone Casino, Verona. Her four daughters, Roseanne Salvatore of Syracuse, Nancy Mariotto of Fort Pierce, Fla.; Terri Brashears of Hilton Head Island, S.C.; and Toni Dier of Utica, organized the birthday party attended by 147 friends and family.

