Watertown men charged with heroin possession

City police charged Steven E. Beach Jr., 20, of Watertown with third-degree possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, third-degree sale of a controlled substance and seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance at 6:51 p.m. Friday. Mr. Beach had 11 blue glassine envelopes containing white powder that tested positive for heroin, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.