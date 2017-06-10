Watertown men charged with heroin possession
City police charged Steven E. Beach Jr., 20, of Watertown with third-degree possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, third-degree sale of a controlled substance and seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance at 6:51 p.m. Friday. Mr. Beach had 11 blue glassine envelopes containing white powder that tested positive for heroin, police said.
Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
