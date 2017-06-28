Watertown man pleads guilty to attempted drug sales
In Jefferson County Court Tuesday, David J. Wallace, 56, Watertown, pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance. Mr. Wallace admitted that in February, he tried to sell cocaine in the county and the following day attempted to procure the drug with the intent to sell it later.
