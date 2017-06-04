Watertown man charged with possessing stolen gun
Keenan N. Richard, 33, of 256 Michigan Ave. 401C, was arrested by city police at 10:44 a.m. Saturday on a charge of having a stolen handgun. Mr. Richard was charged with felony fourth-degree possession of stolen property and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
