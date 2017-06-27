Watertown man charged with possessing loaded pistol
Octavius C. Paige, 28, of 661 Factory St., Apt. 35, Watertown, was charged by city police early on Sunday morning in the 800 block of Bronson Street with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.
