Watertown man charged with forcible t...

Watertown man charged with forcible touch

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

City police charged Phillip A. Armas, 20, of 1815 Olmstead Dr., with forcibly touching a 21-year-old female without her consent on June 10. Mr. Armas was issued an appearance ticket for city court, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) 23 hr Warning 11
News Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;... Jun 8 Phil McCracken 9
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Watertown Jun 2 VictorOrians 1
Terrie lalone of Adams (Mar '16) May '17 Donny Bravo 9
John Cain (Jul '10) May '17 Martha 5
News Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri... Apr '17 drama 2
News Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op... Apr '17 Putin 5
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. South Korea
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,055 • Total comments across all topics: 281,689,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC