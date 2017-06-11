Watertown man charged with forcible touch
City police charged Phillip A. Armas, 20, of 1815 Olmstead Dr., with forcibly touching a 21-year-old female without her consent on June 10. Mr. Armas was issued an appearance ticket for city court, according to police.
