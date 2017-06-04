Watertown man arrested after allegedl...

Watertown man arrested after allegedly punching man in face, breaking two bones

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Marcus Leandry, 45, was arrested on State Street near Pleasant Street by city police at 6:43 p.m. on Saturday for allegedly punching another man in the face. Mr. Leandry is charged with third-degree assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Watertown Jun 2 VictorOrians 1
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) May 22 91 mps 10
News Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;... May 18 part time resident 5
Terrie lalone of Adams (Mar '16) May 9 Donny Bravo 9
John Cain (Jul '10) May '17 Martha 5
News Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri... Apr '17 drama 2
News Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op... Apr '17 Putin 5
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,241 • Total comments across all topics: 281,520,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC