Watertown man and woman accused of causing property damage during incident
City police charged William S. Folsom, 36, and Sarah M. Ellis-Folsom, 24, both of 645 Emerson St. Apt. 2 with second-degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief at about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday at their residence.
