Watertown man accused of using false name to avoid charges

City police charged Derrick L. Mack, 23, of 319 N. Hamilton St., with second-degree impersonation, second-degree harassment and resisting arrest at 9:19 p.m. Sunday at 100 Winthrop St. Police said Mr. Mack attempted to used a false name in an attempt to avoid being charged by for an active bench warrant with Jefferson County Court. He also pushed a police officer aside and attempted to flee the scene.

