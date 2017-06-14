Watertown man accused of using false ...

Watertown man accused of using false name to avoid charges

City police charged Derrick L. Mack, 23, of 319 N. Hamilton St., with second-degree impersonation, second-degree harassment and resisting arrest at 9:19 p.m. Sunday at 100 Winthrop St. Police said Mr. Mack attempted to used a false name in an attempt to avoid being charged by for an active bench warrant with Jefferson County Court. He also pushed a police officer aside and attempted to flee the scene.

