Watertown man accused of shooting BB gun at car

City police charged Joshua L. Jackson, 27, of 17211 Evans Road, Dexter, with third-degree criminal mischief at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday at the city police department. Police said Mr. Jackson shot a BB gun at a vehicle causing about $1,600 in damage and shattering a rearview mirror.

