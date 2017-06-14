Watertown man accused of shooting BB gun at car
City police charged Joshua L. Jackson, 27, of 17211 Evans Road, Dexter, with third-degree criminal mischief at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday at the city police department. Police said Mr. Jackson shot a BB gun at a vehicle causing about $1,600 in damage and shattering a rearview mirror.
