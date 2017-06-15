Watertown housing group continues its...

Watertown housing group continues its work

Just a few months after forming, members of a new housing task force have put together a subcommittee to take on some of the city's more challenging housing issues. City Councilman Stephen A. Jennings, who heads the housing committee, said Wednesday that he formed a subcommittee to get housing experts started working together on some separate projects.

