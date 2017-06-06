Walczyk, Watertown council members de...

Walczyk, Watertown council members debate city budget

A debate over the city's $42.7 million budget sparked fireworks on Monday night when Councilman Mark C. Walczyk wanted to take some additional time to ask questions and make changes before the financial plan was adopted. The freshman councilman missed the brunt of the budget deliberations this spring because he was away on annual training for the military reserve, just returning on Saturday.

