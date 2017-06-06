Walczyk, Watertown council members debate city budget
A debate over the city's $42.7 million budget sparked fireworks on Monday night when Councilman Mark C. Walczyk wanted to take some additional time to ask questions and make changes before the financial plan was adopted. The freshman councilman missed the brunt of the budget deliberations this spring because he was away on annual training for the military reserve, just returning on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;...
|15 hr
|Harry Bawls
|8
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Watertown
|Jun 2
|VictorOrians
|1
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|May 22
|91 mps
|10
|Terrie lalone of Adams (Mar '16)
|May 9
|Donny Bravo
|9
|John Cain (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Martha
|5
|Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri...
|Apr '17
|drama
|2
|Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op...
|Apr '17
|Putin
|5
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC