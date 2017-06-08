Utah teen accused of stabbing in Watertown
Joshua D. Richards, of North Ogden, Utah, was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. When they arrived, police said they found a 25-year-old man bleeding from stab wounds being assisted by a woman.
