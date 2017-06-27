Thompson Park Zoo plans to expand its...

Thompson Park Zoo plans to expand its collection of animals

21 hrs ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Before the New York Zoo at Thompson Park considers adding different animals, the zoo's leadership wants to add more animals they already have in their collection. Among those are wolves, American elk and bald eagles.

