Theresa Progress Group seeks volunteers to clear site for veterans memorial

Volunteers, along with their assorted heavy-duty garden implements, are asked to answer the call of the Theresa Progress Group. The group plans to put up a memorial honoring veterans at the old VFW site on Commercial Street , across the street and down the road a bit from the Theresa Post Office.

