Students donate bike rack for Thompson Park playground
Families soon will have a place to park their bicycles when they head up to Thompson Park to enjoy the new $360,000 playground. Students involved in the welding program at the Charles H. Bohlen, Jr. Technical Center in Watertown built a metal bike rack and donated it to the city's Parks and Recreation Department.
