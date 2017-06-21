Students donate bike rack for Thompso...

Students donate bike rack for Thompson Park playground

Families soon will have a place to park their bicycles when they head up to Thompson Park to enjoy the new $360,000 playground. Students involved in the welding program at the Charles H. Bohlen, Jr. Technical Center in Watertown built a metal bike rack and donated it to the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

