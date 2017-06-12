See inside Syracuse area's newest hotel

See inside Syracuse area's newest hotel

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: The Post-Standard

A new Hampton Inn has opened in Salina, and an old one just down the road has closed and will reopen next year under a Hilton flag. A 124-room Hampton Inn & Suites opened three weeks ago at 1305 Buckley Road, where a 150-room Ramada Inn stood for 48 years until it was demolished at the end of 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Watertown Thu VictorOrians 1
News Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;... Jun 13 Translate 11
Field Days Jun 12 Red Rooster 1
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) Jun 10 Warning 11
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Watertown Jun 2 VictorOrians 1
Terrie lalone of Adams (Mar '16) May '17 Donny Bravo 9
John Cain (Jul '10) May '17 Martha 5
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,188 • Total comments across all topics: 281,801,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC