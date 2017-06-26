Search continues for 2 teens missing ...

Search continues for 2 teens missing in Lake Ontario near Henderson Harbor

Officials began the search around Sunday afternoon when the pair went under the waves in Jefferson County, and it continued throughout the night and into Monday morning, according to State Police The two boys, who are around ages 14 and 18, were cliff diving and jumped into the water near Robert Wehle State Park and Henderson Harbor, according to the Coast Guard. They were last seen about 30 yards off shore around 3:30 p.m. when they both went under water and didn't resurface, State Police said.

