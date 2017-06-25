Sackets Harbor woman pleads guilty to...

Sackets Harbor woman pleads guilty to weapon possession

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

In Jefferson County Court on Friday, Jessica L. Farr, 31, Sackets Harbor, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and admitted that in September she possessed an unlicensed pistol for which she had no permit. The new charge violated Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wwny (Sep '13) Jun 20 Anonymous 15
ft. drum has ruined the north country (Mar '13) Jun 19 idontmissdrum 6
News Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;... Jun 16 Dumbfounded1 12
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Watertown Jun 15 VictorOrians 1
Field Days Jun 12 Red Rooster 1
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) Jun 10 Warning 11
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Watertown Jun 2 VictorOrians 1
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,710 • Total comments across all topics: 282,009,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC